iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum (F/S)

$299.99 $499.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/26/20
About this Deal

Today only, Best Buy is offering this iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for only $299.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Automatically adjusts to vacuum all floor types
  • Powerful 3-stage cleaning system
  • Patented tangle-free brushes
  • Captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles
  • Provides up to 90 minutes of run time per full charge
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,310 reviews!

