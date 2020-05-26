Today only, Best Buy is offering this iRobot Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for only $299.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Automatically adjusts to vacuum all floor types



Powerful 3-stage cleaning system



Patented tangle-free brushes



Captures 99% of allergens, pollen, and particles



Provides up to 90 minutes of run time per full charge



Received 4+ stars from over 1,310 reviews!