Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

5-Pack PocketBac Hand Sanitizer (3 Scents)
$8.00
Apr 23, 2020
Expires : 04/23/20
About this Deal

Hurry -- won't last long! Bath & Body Works has this 5-Pack Island Living PocketBac Hand Sanitizer for only $8.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders of $10 or more.

Product Details:
  • Infused with essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E & aloe
  • Kills 99.9% of most common germs
  • Pocket-friendly design makes it easy to keep hands clean & conditioned on-the-go
  • Formula is 68% alcohol
    • Includes:
    • Pineapple Colada
    • Hawaiian Pink Hibiscus
    • Honolulu Sun
    • Waikiki Beach Coconut
    • Island Margarita

Other Available $8 Hand Sanitizers:

Beauty products health Personal Care Bath and Body Works Skin Care Hand Sanitizer Coronavirus Covid-19
