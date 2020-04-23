Hurry -- won't last long! Bath & Body Works has this 5-Pack Island Living PocketBac Hand Sanitizer for only $8.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders of $10 or more.



Product Details:

Infused with essential oils, shea extract, vitamin E & aloe



Kills 99.9% of most common germs



Pocket-friendly design makes it easy to keep hands clean & conditioned on-the-go



Formula is 68% alcohol

Includes:

Pineapple Colada

Hawaiian Pink Hibiscus

Honolulu Sun

Waikiki Beach Coconut

Island Margarita



