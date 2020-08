13 Deals is offering this Jumbo Size Wireless Under Cabinet LED Light for just $6.49 with free shipping!



Note: Limit 12 per customer.



Product Details:

Works great under cabinets, shelves, book cases, in the workshop & anywhere else



Use the adhesive pads on the back to stick up permanently



Or use the magnetic back to attach to anything metal



Powered by 2 AAA batteries - included



11.4 inches long

Compare to $14.99 at Houzz.