Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons »

Kwikset Kevo Convert Electronic Smart Door Lock

$52.15 $103.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 04/28/20
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering Kwikset Kevo Convert Electronic Smart Door Lock for only $52.15, regulalry $103.98. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • You can lock/unlock within Bluetooth range using your smart device
  • Use with Kevo Plus Connected Hub to remotely lock or unlock your door from anywhere
  • Kevo Convert now works with Alexa voice commands (requires Kevo Plus Connected Hub)
  • Not Touch-to-Open – you will need a Kevo 2 (99250-202) Smart Lock
  • Smart Home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Ring Doorbell, Skybell, Nest Learning Thermostat, select Honeywell Thermostats, Android Wear and IFTTT

Related to this item:

Free Shipping home Sale Smart Lock Home Improvement door lock Amazon.com
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 02, 2019
Updated $86.92
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 2 Rustic Arrow Design Wood Storage for Bedroom, Living Room, Bathroom, Kitchen, Office, Etc
Amazon
$23.99
Amazon
Medical Oral Thermometer for Adult Thermometer for Fever, Oral Underarm Rectal Temperature Thermometer for Adults and Kids
Amazon
$8.49
Home Depot
Milwaukee Screwdriver Set (6-Piece) W/ 25 Ft. Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure
Home Depot
$24.94 $37.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee X-Large Demolition Gloves
Home Depot
$19.97 $24.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 30 In. Bolt Cutter with 1/2 In. Max Cut Capacity W/ 18 In. Bolt Cutter with 3/8 In. Maximum Cut Capacity
Home Depot
$99.97 $124.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 15.75 In. PACKOUT Cooler Bag
Home Depot
$54.99 $69.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
Milwaukee 25 Ft. Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure-48-22-6825
Home Depot
$9.97 $14.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Walgreens
Arm & Hammer Clean Scentsations Odor Blasters Fresh Burst
Walgreens
$1.99 $6.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Target
Spice Rack White - Spicy Shelf
Target
$17.59
Target
Rubbermaid 18pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set Red
Target
$9.99
Walmart
Rug Doctor FlexClean Machine (Ships Free)
Walmart
$183.82 $249.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Lowes
Style Selections 22.3-in W X 22.3-in H X 16.5-in D Blue Plastic Basket
Lowes
$7.98
Target
Pharo Silverware Set 20-pc. Stainless Steel - Room Essentials™
Target
$10.00
Target
50pc Food Storage Container Set Gray - Room Essentials™
Target
$10.00
Costco
Lysol Advanced Toilet Bowl Cleaner, 32 Fl Oz, 4-count + F/S
Costco
$14.99 $17.99 Free Shipping
Target
77.8oz Plastic Serving Bowl with Lid - Room Essentials™ (2 Colors)
Target
$3.00
Home Depot
Honey Can Do Entryway Coat & Shoe Rack JUST $38.19 At Home Depot (Reg $54.55)
Home Depot
$38.19 $54.55
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Costco
Climate Control Reversible Cover Memory Foam Pillow
Costco
$21.99 $29.99
Home Depot
47% Off Monte Carlo Haven 52 In. Outdoor Bronze Ceiling Fan 5HVO52BZ
Home Depot
$84.00 $159.97
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
BrylaneHome 12" Cast Iron Chicken Fryer, Black
Amazon
$35.83 $41.62
Belk
Sheet Sets Starting At $12.99
Belk
$12.99+
Up to 2.5% Cashback