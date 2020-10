Amazon is offering Kidde Sealed Lithium Battery Power Smoke Detector for only $9.98 with free shipping with Prime or on orders over $25.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Sealed-in lithium battery



Self-activation



Tests unit’s circuit operation and resets memory after an alarm condition occurs



Item Dimensions: 1.55 x 5.6 x 5.6 inches



Received 4+ stars from over 1,790 reviews!