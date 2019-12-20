Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BCP Kids Sofa Chair w/ 2 Pillows (2 Colors) + F/S
$87.99 $199.99
Jan 28, 2020
Product Details:
34.5"(L) x 19.5"(W) x 17.5"(H); Weight Capacity: 165 lbs
Armrests: 19.5"(L) x 4.5"(W) x 8"(H)
Backrest: 31.5"(L) x 3"(W) x 11.5"(H)
Seat: 22.75"(L) x 13.75"(W)
Floor-to-Seat: 6"(H)
Cushion: 10.5"(L) x 5.75"(W) x 14.5"(H)
Weight: 21 lbs.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Bellabrooke
Bellabrooke (L1)
Dec 20, 2019
Really cute!
