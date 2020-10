Back in stock! Costco is offering 30-Roll Kirkland Signature 2-Ply Bath Tissue for $19.99 plus a $3 shipping fee. Or, no separate shipping fee added with 2-Day orders over $75.



Note: may be available In-Warehouse at a lower non-delivered price.



Features:

Certified FSC Mix



2-Ply Wide Sheets



4.5" x 4.0" Sheet Size



425 Sheets per Roll



1593.7 Total sq. ft.