IKEA has this KNODD 4-Gallon Bin w/ lid for only $11.99! Shipping fees start at $5.99, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Easy to fill up and empty as you can secure the lid on the edge of the bin



Can be used anywhere in your home, including the bathroom and under covered balconies



Recommended for indoor use only



Dimensions: 12 1/2" H x 13 1/2" D



Volume: 4-gallons