Lowe's is offering this Kobalt 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer for only $99.00 with free in-store pickup where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Details:

Dual line auto feed head with 0.065-inch line cuts a 12-inch swath



Includes a charger and 2.0 Ah battery with 60 minute charge time



5 year limited tool warranty and 3 year limited battery warranty



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews