Up to 75% Off Kohl's Easter Sale + Extra 30% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is having an up to 75% off Easter sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code GIFT30 and free shipping with FEBMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code ROSES for 15% off under $100 or 20% off $100+ with free shipping on $75+ orders.

Plus, everyone can get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Notable Easter Sale Categories:

Related to this item:

home decor boys women's clothing Girls Home Improvement toddler kohls Easter
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals

Up to 88% Off Valentine's Day Sale + Free Shipping
Up to 88% Off Valentine's Day Sale + Free Shipping
$4.97+
Lenox
50
LOCK & LOCK Airtight Rectangular Food Storage Container
LOCK & LOCK Airtight Rectangular Food Storage Container
$3.77 $12.60
Amazon
01
Gibson Home La Roda 3 Pc. Acacia Wood Salad Set
Gibson Home La Roda 3 Pc. Acacia Wood Salad Set
$19.47 $23.28
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Crosley Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Trash Bin
Crosley Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Trash Bin
$119.00 $228.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
00
SensorGel Luxury Gel-Infused Memory Foam Oversized Gusseted Pillow Heat Reducing COOLcloth Cover
SensorGel Luxury Gel-Infused Memory Foam Oversized Gusseted Pillow Heat Reducing COOLcloth Cover
$39.99 $100.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
22
Swivel Papasan Chair (Mult. Colors) + Free Shipping
Swivel Papasan Chair (Mult. Colors) + Free Shipping
$163.99 $375.00
Wayfair
20
Dreamer Chrome Plated Legs Round Dining Table With 2 Shell Bentwood Dining Chairs Dining Table Chairs Sets
Dreamer Chrome Plated Legs Round Dining Table With 2 Shell Bentwood Dining Chairs Dining Table Chairs Sets
$162.98 $1299.99
Kmart
00
Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Long John Silver's Lenten Specials February 17 - April 12, 2020
Deals
Long John Silvers
30
80W LED Garage Light (Ships Free)
80W LED Garage Light (Ships Free)
$32.19 $45.99
Amazon
00
Whiskey Barrel Table
Whiskey Barrel Table
$74.99 $159.99
Kirklands
20
Yescom 16 X 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
Yescom 16 X 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$39.90 $89.90
Rakuten
00
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$194.00 $400.00
Rakuten
00
Janie Faux Leather Accent Chair (6 colors)
Janie Faux Leather Accent Chair (6 colors)
$229.00 $425.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
01
Furniture Cory Round Side Table, Quick Ship & Reviews - Furniture
Furniture Cory Round Side Table, Quick Ship & Reviews - Furniture
$39.00 $139.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
00
Thermos Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle
Thermos Stainless Steel Hydration Bottle
$24.99 $29.99
Amazon
00
Atlantic Gravity-Fed Compact Double Canrack
Atlantic Gravity-Fed Compact Double Canrack
$23.16 $39.99
Amazon
41
All Liquid Laundry Detergent with OXI Stain Removers and Whiteners, 141 Ounce, 79 Loads
All Liquid Laundry Detergent with OXI Stain Removers and Whiteners, 141 Ounce, 79 Loads
$8.97
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Habitat 'n Home My Buddy's Dog Sofa
Habitat 'n Home My Buddy's Dog Sofa
$49.18 $109.99
Wayfair
00
Ibiza Microfiber 80.3" Flared Arm Sofa
Ibiza Microfiber 80.3" Flared Arm Sofa
$264.99 $299.99
Wayfair
10
Camron Side Chair
Camron Side Chair
$114.99 $189.99
Wayfair
10
Whipple 20.5" W X 24.5" H Wall Mounted Cabinet
Whipple 20.5" W X 24.5" H Wall Mounted Cabinet
$63.52 $102.00
Wayfair
00
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee + Ships Free
Bjorn Chesterfield Settee + Ships Free
$263.99 $1299.99
Wayfair
02
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Loveseat (2 Colors)
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Loveseat (2 Colors)
$349.00 $1100.00
JCPenney
Up to 3.00% Cashback
01
Costway 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Bookshelf Bookcase Storage Display Leaning Home Office Decor
Costway 4-Tier Ladder Shelf Bookshelf Bookcase Storage Display Leaning Home Office Decor
$65.99 $99.99
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Holmes Blizzard Performance Table Fan
Holmes Blizzard Performance Table Fan
$29.99 $49.99
Rakuten
00
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors)
Signature Design By Ashley Blake Sofa (2 Colors)
$349.00 $1200.00
JCPenney
Up to 3.00% Cashback
534