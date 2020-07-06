This deal is expired!
Up to 80% Off Patriotic Decor & Clothing + Extra 20%
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|Get ready for the 4th of July! Kohl's is now offering up to 80% off patriotic decor & clothing plus an extra 20% off when you use code GOSAVE at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75 or choose curbside pick up where available (from 11am-7pm daily).
Notable Patriotic Categories:
More Ways to Save:
