Up to 80% Off Patriotic Decor & Clothing + Extra 20%

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Get ready for the 4th of July! Kohl's is now offering up to 80% off patriotic decor & clothing plus an extra 20% off when you use code GOSAVE at checkout with free shipping on orders over $75 or choose curbside pick up where available (from 11am-7pm daily).

Notable Patriotic Categories:

More Ways to Save:




Comments (2)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jun 04, 2020
20% off is back (now with in-store coupon + Kohl's Cash.
Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
May 28, 2020
Now w/ July 4th sale; 20% off and more.
Reply
