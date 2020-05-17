Product Features:



The Kwikset Electronic Deadbolt delivers the ultimate in Keyless Entry convenience with up to 6 individual customized User Codes. It’s a perfect fit for an active lifestyle so that you don’t have to worry about carrying or losing your keys. You can also easily provide temporary or 1 time use codes for access to visitors or service personnel.



Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver



For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed.Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind



6 customizable user codes along with temporary codes that can be used just once, perfect for visitors and service personnel



Single cylinder electronic deadbolt operates by keypad or key outside and thumb turn inside, fits door thickness of 1 to 3/8 inches to 1 to 3/4 inches Alarm sounds after 5 consecutive entries and the keypad is deactivated for 45 seconds



Includes an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations