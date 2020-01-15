Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart Coupons

Walmart

3-In-1 Hall Tree W/ 3-Tier Shoe Bench + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$36.99 $69.99
Jan 15, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
22  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is having this 3-In-1 Hall Tree W/ 3-Tier Shoe Bench for $36.99 (Reg. $69.99) with free shipping!

Details:
Constructed from high quality black stoving varnish metal tubes, anti-rust & durableA sundries storage with a wood surface bench, a shoe rack with 2-tier shelves at the bottom and a coat rack with 5 sliding hooks and a hanging barTstoving he whole unit is coated with a black varnishEasy assembly23.6 in x 14.2 in x 68.9 in (WxDxH)

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping Walmart home furniture Storage & Organization coat rack hangers Hall Tree
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 15, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Easyfashion Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair Ergonomic Computer Chair
$35.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Keenstone 120" Portable Anti-Crease Projector Screen
$29.99 $101.21
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Last Chance Clearance Sale!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Jetstream Smart Plug
$5.00 $12.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
KFC Limited-Edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog
$15.88 $19.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
30-Pc KidKraft Uptown Play Kitchen Set
$99.00 $199.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Price Drop! 42-Pc Rubbermaid Food Container Set
$18.99 $39.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman Powersports CC100X 100cc Trail Bike
$279.00 $349.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Up to $2000 Off Online-Only Member Savings
SALE
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
'Black Friday Kick Off' Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Northern Tool
Northern Tool
Ironton Slant Leg Instant 10' x 10' Canopy
$19.99 $69.99
HOT
Target
Target
"Black Friday Now" Deals All Month Live Now!!
SALE
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Black Friday 2020 Ad Just Released!
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Black Friday Deals 2020 Announced
NEWS
HOT
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020 Released
BF AD
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ's Black Friday Sneak Peek
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Today Only! $7.98 Small Kitchen Appliances
$7.98 AR $50.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow