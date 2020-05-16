Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lasko Elite 18" Quiet Pedestal Fan + F/S

$37.99 $47.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this Lasko Elite 18" Quiet Pedestal Fan for only $37.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Adjustable Thermostat
  • Electronic 7-Hour Timer
  • Widespread Remote Oscillation
  • Adjustable Height: 42”- 53”
  • Received 4+ stars from over 375 reviews

Compare to $59.82 at Walmart.

Comments

