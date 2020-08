Home Depot is offering this Ottomanson 1'8" x 4'11" Laundry Collection Runner Rug in Orange for $10.47 (Reg. $12.32) with free shipping on $45+.



Features:

100% Nylon



1 ft. 8 in. x 4 ft. 11 in.



Non-slip rubber backing



Machine Made



Naturally stain-resistant and resists fading



Vacuum regularly and spot clean; do not dry clean