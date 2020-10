Right now, Walmart has this Lavish Home 3-Tier Corner Organizer for just $6 with free in-store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Features a triangular design that is made to maximize the unused space in kitchens



Shelf has three steps of different heights and sizes



This organizer features a non-slip, thermoplastic rubber liner and raised edge



No tools or assembly are required



Dimensions: 16.53 x 11.81 x 3.51 Inches