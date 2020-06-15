Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pk. Reusable Face Masks (3 Styles)

$15.00
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Levi's is offering 3-Pk Reusable Cotton Face Masks (3 Styles) for only $15.00 with free shipping on orders of $100 or more.

Available Styles:
Reusable Reversible Face Mask
Multi-colored Printed Paisley
Multi-colored Printed Paisley
Also see this list of Major Retailers Selling Reusable Face Masks.

fashion health levi's Personal Care face masks Personal Care Items Health & Personal Care Coronavirus
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 15, 2020
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 29, 2020
Cute designs.
