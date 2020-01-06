Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Michaels

Michaels

Lexington 3-Tier Rolling Carts (Multiple Colors)
$23.99 $59.99
Feb 25, 2020
Expires : 02/29/20
2  Likes 2  Comments
9
About this Deal

USE CODE: CPN2920W

Details:
16.81" x 13.98" x 29.9" overall size
14.75" x 10.75" x 3.25" inner tray
3 mesh trays (3.35" depth each)
6.6 lb. load limit per tray
Metal
Some assembly required

patio household garden Storage & Organization Household Essentials Michaels rolling carts lexington furniture
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
ALLEN0618
ALLEN0618
Jan 06, 2020
Nice 😊
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss
Jan 06, 2020
Price Drop
Likes Reply
