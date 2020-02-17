Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons »

Lifetime Folding Picnic Table w/ Benches + Ships Free

$59.98 $118.98
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 07/15/20
Sams Club Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Sams Club is offering this Lifetime Folding Picnic Table w/ Benches for only $59.98 (was $118.99) with free shipping!

  • Sam's Club Shocking Values
  • Benches attach to table for convenient transport and storage
  • Bench seating supports up to 1000 lbs.
  • Comfortably accommodates 8 people
  • UV resistant for lasting appearance
  • Assembled Size: 42"L x 26"W x 28"H / 36.9"L x 8.5"W x 16.6"H
  • Compare to $205.55 at Home Depot.

    • Related to this item:

    Free Shipping camping patio outdoor gear garden Sams Club Picnic Table lifetime
    Flag this deal
    Edit deal
    What's the matter?

    Comments (3)

    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    29 days ago
    Back Again
    Reply
    YesBoss
    YesBoss (L5)
    Feb 17, 2020
    Back again
    Reply
    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    Feb 03, 2020
    Back again
    Reply
    Related Deals
    Rotita
    ROTITA 1pc 45 X 45cm Purple Letter Print Pillow Case
    Rotita
    $4.32 $14.40
    Cashback Available
    Amazon
    Taozun Hand Towel Holder/Hand Towel Ring - Self Adhesive Bathroom Towel Bar Stick On Wall, SUS 304 Stainless Steel Brushed
    Amazon
    $9.91 $15.99
    Wayfair
    Celestia 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
    Wayfair
    $579.99 $1057.00
    Wayfair
    Top-Rated Seating Groups Sale Up to 50% Off - Wayfair
    Wayfair
    SALE
    Amazon
    SKIL 20V Cordless Handheld Vacuum, Bare Tool - VA593601
    Amazon
    $14.35
    Deal Genius
    Hallmark Porcelain Lidded Bird Candy Dish By Azusa Omura
    Deal Genius
    $3.00 $37.00
    Amazon
    TORCHSTAR LED Solar Flame Torch Lights, Dusk to Dawn Waterproof Flickering Tiki Lighting, Auto On/Off, 96 LEDs
    Amazon
    $59.99
    Amazon
    Amazon Brand – Rivet Mid Century Modern Industrial Fan Table Desk Lamp With 3 Edison Light Bulbs - 16.5 X 8 X 17.25 Inch, Wood Finish
    Amazon
    $83.92
    Amazon
    Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set - 10 Piece Premium Non-Stick & Heat Resistant Kitchen Gadgets, Turner, Spaghetti Server, Ladle, Serving Spoons, Whisk, Tungs, Potato Masher and Utensil Holder
    Amazon
    $24.99
    Deal Genius
    2pc Camping Tool By Ozark Trail - Folding Travel Utensil Set
    Deal Genius
    $5.00 $10.00
    Amazon
    75% Off Fowong Door Weather Stripping D Type - 4 Seals, 3/8" X 1/4" X 10ft Each Seal
    Amazon
    $1.49 $5.99
    Costco
    Carmen Rug Collection, Bellea (3 Colors)
    Costco
    $69.99+ $89.99
    Walmart
    Freez Pak? Icicle Resuable Ice
    Walmart
    $3.02 $6.55
    Up to 2.5% Cashback
    Until Gone
    Stainless Steel Outdoor LED Solar Powered Path Lights (24-Pack)
    Until Gone
    $39.99 $103.47
    Up to 3.5% Cashback
    Amazon
    Sun Joe SPX3200 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp 2030 PSI (Max) GO ANYWHERE Electric Pressure Washer
    Amazon
    $133.46
    Wayfair
    Pringle 8 Drawer Rolling Storage Chest
    Wayfair
    $143.99 $162.99 Free Shipping
    Amazon
    Lawn Sprinkler, Automatic 360 Rotating Adjustable Kids Sprinkler Lawn Irrigation System Covering Large Area with Leak Free Desig
    Amazon
    $11.49 $22.99 Free Shipping
    Costco
    Carbon Comforter By Swiss Comforts (Two Sizes)
    Costco
    $44.99 $59.99 Free Shipping
    Costco
    Best Massage Intelligent Cloud 2D Massage Chair
    Costco
    $1999.99 $2999.99 Free Shipping
    Best Buy
    Cuisinart - Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven - Black/Stainless TOB-60N1BKS2TG
    Best Buy
    $59.99 $119.99 Free Shipping
    Cashback Available
    Amazon
    Ortho 0220910 Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter2 with Comfort Wand Bonus Size, 1.1 GAL
    Amazon
    $11.59 $26.99