This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Living Accents Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table
$29.99 $34.99
Jul 01, 2020
Expires : 07/13/20
About this Deal

Back Again, Ace Hardware is offering this Living Accents Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table for only $29.99 with free in-store pick up! Price drops to $29.99 automatically when you add it to your cart for Ace Rewards Members [free to join].

Features:
  • Assembled Height: 29-1/4 in.
  • Assembled Width: 30 in.
  • Assembled Length: 72 in.
  • Tabletop Material: Plastic
  • Weather Resistant: Yes
  • Frame Material: Steel

Compare to $98.55 at Walmart.

home furniture Outdoor furniture table tables indoor furniture Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 01, 2020
Back again
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 01, 2019
Updated
