Back Again, Ace Hardware is offering this Living Accents Rectangular Fold-in-Half Table for only $29.99 with free in-store pick up! Price drops to $29.99 automatically when you add it to your cart for Ace Rewards Members [free to join].



Features:

Assembled Height: 29-1/4 in.



Assembled Width: 30 in.



Assembled Length: 72 in.



Tabletop Material: Plastic



Weather Resistant: Yes



Frame Material: Steel

Compare to $98.55 at Walmart.