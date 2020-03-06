This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Now Live! Memorial Day Event + 10% Off for Military
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/03/20
About this Deal
|Lowe's is offering an up to 40% off Memorial Day Event with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join]!
Plus, active military personnel and veterants get 10% off their purchase.
Notable Offers:
Related to this item:bathroom kitchen Home Improvement tools Lowes major appliances Memorial Day Sale Memorial Day
What's the matter?