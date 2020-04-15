Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 40% Off Lowe's "Spring Black Friday" Sale
Apr 02, 2020
Expires : 04/15/20
About this Deal

Now through 4/15, Lowe's is offering an Up to 40% Off "Spring Black Friday" Sale with savings on patio furniture, tools, appliances and more! Shipping is free with myLowe's [free to join], or opt for free in-store pickup.

Notable Sale Categories:

home patio Sale Home Improvement tools Lowes Gardening major appliances
ChandanaSK88
ChandanaSK88 (L1)
Apr 03, 2020
https://www.lowes.com/l/savings.html
l.criswell
l.criswell (L1)
Apr 02, 2020
That dog photo pushing a Lowes cart is adorable - and I am a cat person!
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 02, 2020
Haha
