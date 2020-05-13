Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Price Drop! 105Ct -Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent

$4.62
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/13/20
About this Deal

Walmart.com is offering a 3-Pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent for $4.62 In-store only

Product Details :
Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses when used as directed
Unique MicroPocket Pattern ideal to quickly trap & lift everyday messes
Removes allergens
Safe to use on electronics: Smartphones, Tablets & Remote Controls
3X stronger vs. a paper towel: clean more, use less
Specially crafted, uplifting fragrance

Comments (1)

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
May 13, 2020
After long time shortage, Back in Stock for limited time.
