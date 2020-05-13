This deal is expired!
Price Drop! 105Ct -Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent
$4.62
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/13/20
About this Deal
|Walmart.com is offering a 3-Pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lemon & Lime Blossom Scent for $4.62 In-store only
Product Details :
Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria, including 8 cold & flu viruses when used as directed
Unique MicroPocket Pattern ideal to quickly trap & lift everyday messes
Removes allergens
Safe to use on electronics: Smartphones, Tablets & Remote Controls
3X stronger vs. a paper towel: clean more, use less
Specially crafted, uplifting fragrance
