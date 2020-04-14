Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pack Lysol Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner

$4.74 $10.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/13/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 3-Pack Lysol Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner for only $4.74 with free shipping on orders over $35 or for Prime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Powers through toughest toilet stains in seconds
  • Destroys toilet bowl rings
  • The angled bottle targets hard-to-reach areas
  • Leaving entire toilet deodorized with Fresh Scent
  • Disinfects & kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,180 reviews!

Comments (4)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 14, 2020
Back in stock
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 07, 2020
Back!
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 15, 2020
Price drop
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Nov 24, 2019
Updated
Reply
