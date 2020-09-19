Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack

$6.32 $13.90
+ Free* Shipping
Amazon is offering madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack for only $6.32, regularly $13.90. Shipping is free on orders over $25+

Product Details :
  • The interlocking feature of the bins helps you create your own mix and match organizational system to fit in any drawer
  • Designed for multipurpose solutions, use them in the bathroom, office, dorm room, and more
  • Rounded corners allow for easy use and cleaning
  • Made from high-quality, BPA-free plastic for long lasting organization
  • This set includes : (2) 9. 3 L x 6. 3 W x 1. 9 H in, (3) 9. 3 L x 3. 1 W x 1. 9 H in, and (3) 3. 0 L X 3. 1 W X 1. 9 H in

Comments (2)

shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
21h ago
$6.32
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
8 days ago
Now $6.32
Reply
