Amazon is offering madesmart Value 8-Piece Interlocking Bin Pack for only $6.32, regularly $13.90. Shipping is free on orders over $25+



Product Details :

The interlocking feature of the bins helps you create your own mix and match organizational system to fit in any drawer



Designed for multipurpose solutions, use them in the bathroom, office, dorm room, and more



Rounded corners allow for easy use and cleaning



Made from high-quality, BPA-free plastic for long lasting organization



This set includes : (2) 9. 3 L x 6. 3 W x 1. 9 H in, (3) 9. 3 L x 3. 1 W x 1. 9 H in, and (3) 3. 0 L X 3. 1 W X 1. 9 H in