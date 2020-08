Walmart is having this Mainstays Big & Comfortable Managers Chair in Brown for $49.10 (Reg. $130.00) with free shipping!



Details:

Material: Bonded Leather

Arms: Fixed

Sturdy, commercial quality seat supports up to 350 lbs

Pneumatic seat height adjustment creates for a customized comfort

Tilt tension and lock-out controls

Dual wheel casters make for easy mobility

Bonded leather upholstery

Assembly Details: Minimal Assembly Required

Assembled: 25.75 in W x 28.75 in D x 40.5-44.25 in H