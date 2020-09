Walmart is offering 50" x 60" Mainstays Fleece Throw Blanket for only $2.50. Shipping is free on orders over $35.



Product Details :

Size: 50" x 60"



Made of fleece (175 GSM)



Stylish, warm, and comfortable



Drape over any couch or chair



Soft and comfortable material



Subtle plaid print



Goes well on any bed, chair, sofa



Neutral color that matches most décor



Warm, soft, comfortable, and cozy



Perfect gift-able item



Machine washable