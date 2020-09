Walmart has the 13.2-Gallon Mainstays Motion Sensor Trash Can (2 Colors) for only $39.98 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Sensor-activated lid opens automatically and allows for hands-free operation



Garbage can fits a standard sized 13 gallon trash bag



Sturdy construction for a long life



Dimensions: 11.34" W x 16.38" L x 26.42" HNon-skid base



Features a ring liner to hold the trash bag in place



Received 4+ stars out of 1,200+ reviews!