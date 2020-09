Spring Hill has 4" Meyer Lemon Tree Pot for $29.99 with free shipping when you use code 0461937 at chekcout! This item is shipped in this Fall.



Details:

Botanical Name: Citrus limon x 'Meyeri'



Height/Habit: 4 - 6 feet



Flowering Date: Blooms year round



Use a water retentive soil-less media that has good water holding capacity



Ripens without needing so much heat



Distinctive flavor with a hint of tangerine



Lovely fragrant blooms