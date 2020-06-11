Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Microban 24-Hour Cleaner & Sanitizer
$3.99
Jul 03, 2020
4  Likes 4  Comments
14
Target is offering this Microban 24-Hour Cleaner & Sanitizer for only $3.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
Keep hard, non-porous surface sanitized for 24 hours
Keeps Killing Bacteria** Even After Multiple Touches
Kills 99.9% of germs, including cold and flu viruses
Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews
Compare to $4.47 at Home Depot.

bathroom health Home Improvement Target Cleaning Supplies sanitizer Sanitizing Spray Coronavirus
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Back again
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 25, 2020
Available for shipping.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 22, 2020
Admin, out of stock. Do I retire this or do you?
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 22, 2020
Seems like there are still some in-stock at select stores :) we can keep it live for now
