Mind Reader 3-Tier All Purpose Utility Cart

$21.93 $69.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/01/20
Amazon is offering Mind Reader 3-Tier All Purpose Utility Cart, Heavy Duty (Silver) for only $21.96, regularly $69.99. Shipping is free on orders over $25.00+

Product Details :
  • 3 metal Mesh basket storage for organizing home, office and bathrooms
  • Durable yet lightweight
  • Lockable wheels included
  • Sleek modern frame, silver coated
  • Easy to assemble, no tools required

