Amazon is offering Miracle-Gro Indoor Potting Mix (6 Qt) for only $4.97 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Product Details:

Blended for a wide variety of container plants



Feeds up to 6 months



Designed to be less prone to gnats (Contains no compost or bark, which are known to

shelter fungus gnats)



Contains coconut coir, which holds and releases water and helps soil easily re wet



For use in containers