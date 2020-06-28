Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil (In-Store)
$2.50 $4.28
Jun 28, 2020
Expires : 07/08/20
4  Likes 2  Comments
17
See Deal

About this Deal

Lowe's has this Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil for just $2.50 when you shop in stores.

Find your nearest location here.

Note: Availability may vary by location.

Product Details:
  • Grows bigger more beautiful plants (versus unfed plants)
  • Feeds up to 3 months
  • Improves existing soil to build strong roots
  • Use with annuals, perennials and all types of vegetables
  • For in-ground use only

🏷 Deal Tags

home Outdoor patio garden Lowes Gardening Miracle-Gro Garden Soil
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 28, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 09, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Free Curbside Trick-or-Treat (Register Now!)
Offer
Lowes
Lowes
Up to 50% Off Designer Fountains Lighting
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Home Workspace Makeover Starting at $3.58
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Free 'Bulldozer' Finished Project Kit (Starts 11/14)
Freebie
Lowes
Lowes
Christmas & Holiday Decorations - Lowes
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Save Up to 30% Off On a Range of Tools Set At Lowes
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Lowes Holiday Decorations
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Halloween Decorations Sale from $2
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Trick-or-Treating Isn't Cancelled This Year - Thanks to Lowe's Curbside Events Nationwide
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Satori Desert Quartz Ledgestone 6-in X 12-in Natural Stone Quartz Wall Tile
$2.98 $5.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Categories Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Coleman Portable Propane Gas Classic Stove
$43.88 $84.79
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Outdoor LED Flood Light W/ Knuckle Mount + F/S
$17.98 $29.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Free Google Nest Hub w/ Traeger WiFire Grill Purchase
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $1.18 21% OFF|Outdoor Sports Pockets Unisex Anti Theft Mobile Phone Running Belt Waterproof Men And Women Tactical Invisible Running Waist Bag|Waist Packs| - AliExpress
$1.18 $3.24
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
LinkRomat 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets, Modern Outdoor Woven Wicker, Rattan Conversation Sets with Coffee Table(Brown)
$119
Staples
Staples
250-Pack Perk Compostable Paper Plates
$8.00 $15.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Costa Farms Live Indoor 12in. Snake Plant
$8.96 $21.17
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
OLIGHT Seeker 2 Pro Up to 30% Off On Amzon Prime Day Sales
$97.96 $139.95
FREE SHIPPING
Cabelas
Cabelas
Two Day Only, Up to 70% Off Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Save Up to 40% On Coleman Outdoor Essentials
40% Off
arrow
arrow