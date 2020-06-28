Lowe's has this Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil for just $2.50 when you shop in stores.



Find your nearest location here.



Note: Availability may vary by location.



Product Details:

Grows bigger more beautiful plants (versus unfed plants)



Feeds up to 3 months



Improves existing soil to build strong roots



Use with annuals, perennials and all types of vegetables



For in-ground use only