48-Count Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes
$2.13 $11.99
Jul 25, 2020
Expires : 08/03/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 48-Count Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes for only $2.13 with free shipping when you checckout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Garden Soil
  • Feeds all flowering and foliage houseplants
  • Feeds for up to 2 months
  • Perfect for continuous feeding of houseplants
  • Received 4+ stars from over 6,370 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimishagrant3
Jun 14, 2020
blackfoot
May 25, 2020
updated and kicked back alive
YesBoss
May 05, 2020
Now $2.24
Riggoo
May 04, 2018
I put a few of these spikes in pot to help my home plants healthy. And this product has so many positive reviews. I am very happy with this product.
kevin1979
Jan 21, 2018
Deal is alive again!
