Miracle-Gro Potting Mix (1 cu. ft.)

$9.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Walmart is offering this Miracle-Gro Potting Mix (1 cu. ft.) for only $9.99 with free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details:
Grows Plants Twice as Big (vs. unfed plants)
Feeds up to 6 months
More blooms for more color (vs. unfed plants)
For indoor and outdoor container plants
For use in containers

