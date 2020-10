Wayfair is offering Monrow Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace for only $38.99, regularly $109.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

This portable tabletop firepit fireplace requires no electric, gas, chimney or gel cans



Burner made of 304 stainless steel



Ethanol fireplace fuel recommended (not included)



Burner: 1 x Dual layer cup



Burn time: Approximately 2-3 hours



Flame 8 - 12" high