Costco

Costco

MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles (3 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$89.99 $139.99
Sep 24, 2020
Expires : 10/19/20
14  Likes 4  Comments
51
Price Drop! Costco is offering these MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles in 3 Colors for only $89.99 with free shipping.

Product Details:
  • 48sq Feet per Box
  • Use Flooring Calculator on website to determine the number of boxes needed
  • Patented multi-purpose floor system designed to give you a clean professional garage
  • Made from high impact copolymer
  • Built to handle extreme rolling loads
  • Engineered to withstand tough mechanical environments
  • Resistant to oil, grease, petroleum, antifreeze and most household chemicals
  • Easy to set-up, simply snap together to make any size floor
  • Individual tile dimensions: 1' W x 1' L x 1/2" H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 315 reviews!

Free Shipping Home Improvement Costco Automotive car accessories floor tiles Flooring tiles flooring & area rugs
4  Comments

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Sep 24, 2020
Price drop, Now $89.99
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Jul 30, 2020
back again
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Back Again
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 19, 2019
Back Again
