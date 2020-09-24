Price Drop! Costco is offering these MotoFloor Modular Garage Flooring Tiles in 3 Colors for only $89.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

48sq Feet per Box



Use Flooring Calculator on website to determine the number of boxes needed



Patented multi-purpose floor system designed to give you a clean professional garage



Made from high impact copolymer



Built to handle extreme rolling loads



Engineered to withstand tough mechanical environments



Resistant to oil, grease, petroleum, antifreeze and most household chemicals



Easy to set-up, simply snap together to make any size floor



Individual tile dimensions: 1' W x 1' L x 1/2" H



Received 4+ stars from over 315 reviews!