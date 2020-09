Home Depot is offering this MSI Multi-Surface Mesh-Mounted Mosaic Tile for only $10.49/sq. ft. when you buy the whole case ($103.87) with free in-store pickup.



Details:

Special Buy



Mixed finish gray mosaic look adds elegance to your home



Perfect for a bathroom shower, kitchen backsplash or accent wall



Suitable for indoor and outdoor, commercial and residential use



Received 4+ stars from over 40 reviews!