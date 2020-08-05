Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

Sams Club

Muscle Rack 5-Shelf Heavy-Duty Steel Shelving + F/S
$59.98 $84.98
Jul 21, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this Muscle Rack 5-Shelf Heavy-Duty Steel Shelving for only $59.98 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Easy assembly, no nuts and bolts needed
  • Can be assembled vertically or horizontally
  • Adjustable shelves for added versatility
  • Suitable for organizing and storing items
  • Received 4+ stars from over 740 reviews

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal! recommended
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 12, 2019
Back Again
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 13, 2017
Price Drop
