Sams Club Coupons

Sams Club

Muscle Rack 5-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit
FREE SHIPPING
$68.99 $138.98
Mar 16, 2020
Expires : 03/19/20
About this Deal

Head over to sam's club and get this Muscle Rack 5-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit, 60" Width X 72" Height X 18" Length (Red) for just $68.88, originally $97.88. Shipping is free on this item.

About this item
  • Sturdy 5-shelf metal rack
  • Holds up to 2,500 lbs. (500 lbs. per shelf)
  • Assembles in minutes

Free Shipping home Home Improvement furniture Storage & Organization shelves Sam's Club Membership
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
Good to know, thank you :)
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 16, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
