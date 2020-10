Walmart is offering this MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for only $29.98 with free shipping!



Details:

Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone



Easy-to-add functionality with existing garage door openers



Receive alerts when your garage door opens or closes



Works with all major brands of garage door openers



Received 4+ stars from over 270 reviews

Compare to $49.99 at Lowe's and at Best Buy, and $29.98 at Home Depot.



See a review of this product in this CNET article.