Wayfair is offering this Nala 128-Oz. Food Storage Container for $64.99 (Reg. $106.99) with free shipping!



Included:

2 Lid(s)2 Containers(1) 106 oz, (1) 141 oz Containers

Details:

Keeps your stuff organized all in one easy-to-reach locationFoot pedal provides easy access to lower binConvenient side hooks for pet leashes or bags within easy reachDesigned for use in the kitchen, laundry room, garage area or in anywhere in your houseBPA FreeIncludes 1.5 cup food scoopLid Included