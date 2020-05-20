Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
8-Pk Naturally Solar Pathway Lights + F/S
$44.99 $54.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
Costco is offering 8-Pk. Naturally Solar Large Pathway Lights for just $44.99 (Reg. $54.99) with free shipping!

Features:
10 Lumens per light
Clear glass LED bulb
Up to 8 hours on a charge
Crafted in durable stainless steel
Dark bronze finish
Includes rechargeable batteries
Easy to install- no wiring

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pathmasrikuma
pathmasrikuma (L1)
May 20, 2020
Price Update Now $44.99
Likes Reply
