Costco
8-Pk Naturally Solar Pathway Lights + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$44.99
$54.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
About this Deal
Costco is offering 8-Pk. Naturally Solar Large Pathway Lights for just $44.99 (Reg. $54.99) with free shipping!
Features:
10 Lumens per light
Clear glass LED bulb
Up to 8 hours on a charge
Crafted in durable stainless steel
Dark bronze finish
Includes rechargeable batteries
Easy to install- no wiring
