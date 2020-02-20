For a limited time, Amazon has this Neutrogena T/Gel Stubborn Itch Shampoo for only $2.99 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.



Order now and item will ship when it's in stock on 2/27.



Note: Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5+ items. You may cancel your subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Coal tar extract helps relieve the most persistent symptoms of an itchy, flaky scalp



Provides relief of scalp itch caused by scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and common dandruff



Gentle enough for daily use



Received 4+ stars from over 535 reviews!

Compare to $3.15 at Walmart, $5.19 at Walgreens and $7.99 at Target.