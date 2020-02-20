Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Neutrogena T/Gel Stubborn Itch Shampoo

$2.99 $6.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/01/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon has this Neutrogena T/Gel Stubborn Itch Shampoo for only $2.99 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.

Order now and item will ship when it's in stock on 2/27.

Note: Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5+ items. You may cancel your subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Coal tar extract helps relieve the most persistent symptoms of an itchy, flaky scalp
  • Provides relief of scalp itch caused by scalp psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis and common dandruff
  • Gentle enough for daily use
  • Received 4+ stars from over 535 reviews!

Compare to $3.15 at Walmart, $5.19 at Walgreens and $7.99 at Target.

