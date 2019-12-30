Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
NuLOOM Verona Vintage Persian Area Rug (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
95.99 $149.00
Feb 02, 2020
2  Likes 1  Comments
10
About this Deal

Head over to Amazon and get this (5' X 7' 5") NuLOOM Verona Vintage Persian Area Rug for just $52.65, originally $149.00. Shipping is free on this item.

Features:
Received 4.5 stars from 815 customer reviews
Style: Transitional, Traditional
Material: 100% Polypropylene
Made in Turkey

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Dec 30, 2019
Price drop
