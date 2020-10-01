Ends soon! Amazon has this Oster Dura Ceramic Air Fryer for just $99.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Uses only a tablespoon or less of oil



Has a titanium-infused coating that cooks food 30% faster and is 8 times more durable



Fan assisted convection



LCD screen lets you set cooking time and temperature



3-liter capacity



Includes roasting rack, measuring spoon, cool touch handle, and recipe book



Received 4 stars out of 100+ reviews!

Compare to $159.99 at Walmart.