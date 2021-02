Walmart has this Otto & Ben 30" Storage Ottoman Bench in 2 colors for only $24.02 with free shipping on orders over $35!



Product Details:

Memory Foam Padded Top: Superior seating comfort



Quick and Easy Folding: Folds in flat and unfolds into a storage form within seconds



Simple Design: Adds minimalistic delight to your interior needs



Upholstery Material: Faux Leather



Received 4+ stars out of 50+ reviews