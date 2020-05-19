Walmart has this Ottomanson Ultimate Shaggy Moroccan Trellis Area Rug, Navy (5'3" x 7') for $38.11 (Reg. $69.00) with free 2-day shipping!



Details:

100% Polypropylene



Stain resistant, carefree and durable to withstand the rigors of daily use by active kids and pets



Simple yet sophisticated trendy look



Longevity and convenient upkeep with the expert-quality durable construction



Plush shag pile bringing comfort



Resistant to stain, fade and wear for a fuss-free maintenance



Spot clean and vacuum regularly

