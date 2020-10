Home Depot is offering these Home Decorators Oversized Sherpa Throws in 2 colors for only $11.99 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Available in 2 colors (washed denim, chili, & khaki)



Decorative and delightfully cozy reversible Sherpa throw blanket



Oversized, luxuriously soft, comfortable with extra warmth



Durable for year-round use and machine washable for easy care



Received 4+ stars from over 85 reviews