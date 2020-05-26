Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$1 Patio Stones (3 Colors)

$1.00
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/27/20
About this Deal

Back again! Lowe's is now offering these Concrete Patio Stones in 3 styles for just $1.00 with free in-store pickup where available.

Note: Prices may vary by location.

Available $1 Styles:

home decor patio Home Improvement garden outdoors Lowes stones patio stone
Comments (9)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 26, 2020
Updated expiry date
Reply
isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 22, 2020
This is a great deal, you sale best deal.
i like looking👍😍❤☝✔
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
May 21, 2020
This is a great deal, we buy some every time they're offered on sale and never pay full price. :)
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 21, 2020
Updated
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 31, 2019
The white ones are not on sale, only the red and gray
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 31, 2019
I still see the whites on sale for $1 at certain locations. Note the line "prices may vary by location" :)
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 31, 2019
Then I guess I'll settle for the red ones! ;)
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 31, 2019
Not a bad choice! :D
Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Aug 28, 2019
5 for 5 from 8/29
Reply
